Sea tourism project under discussion

The Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is negotiating a sea tourism project with local operators and hope to announce a plan during this year, MGTO director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes announced yesterday. The negotiation primarily concerns ferry terminals in the Macau Peninsula, where passengers enter Macau. Helena de Senna Fernandes said that the Barra district would be an ideal location for these sea tourism projects. Related government departments have been conducting discussions about the coastal landscape design to fit these sea tourism projects. Currently, there is no schedule for the announcement of the final design.

Infectious disease building on tender

The foundation work project for the city’s Infectious Disease Building has been put out to public tender. The project is to be located on the east south side of the Conde S. Januário Hospital (CHCSJ), and belongs to the first expansion project of CHCSJ. The maximum construction period is set at 760 work days. The Infectious Disease Building’s superstructure and foundation works will be developed in different phases. Earlier, the Health Bureau said that the design of the superstructure work is under revision in order to incorporate several opinions from governmental departments.

