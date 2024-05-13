Seac Pai Van LRT line accident caused by human error

A human error during train testing caused last week’s accident on the Seac Pai Van LRT line that hospitalized four staff, concluded an investigation by the Public Works Bureau. The system supplier’s control commander did not confirm procedures were complete and prematurely instructed operators by radio, resulting in the collision, the bureau said. It has ordered an immediate review of testing processes, increased monitoring and enhanced training for staff. The authorities said the system supplier will be held responsible under its contract and barred from resuming testing on the lines until all improvement measures are implemented.

