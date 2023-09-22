Second Phase of overpass links from Areia Preta to Zone A tender launched

The government has launched a new public tender for the construction of the second phase of the overpass that will link the Areia Preta area to Zone A of the new landfills, passing over the Amizade roundabout.

Although separate, the new overpass is part of the same project that previously constructed the main overpass opened to the traffic at the end of 2022. This aims to reduce traffic jams at the roundabout that links major traffic areas such as the Areia Preta residential district, the Border Gate, the Macau Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge as well as the Amizade Bridge to Taipa.

After the building of the overpasses classified as A and C, the tender now aims to build overpass B which is to be located closer to the land plot of the former Pearl Horizon at the Avenida do Nordeste.

This new branch of the existing overpass will be 750 meters long and, after being built, will provide one single lane of traffic in the direction of Zone A to Areia Preta.

The conditions for the tender set a maximum of 550 working days for the conclusion of the works, with five milestones setting a series of works to be included in each period.

There is no base price for the tender and the criteria to evaluate the best proposal include the price (50%), the execution time (30%), the experience of the bidder and the quality of previous works (20%). Bids will be admitted until Oct. 24 at 5 p.m.