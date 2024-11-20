Seniors’ apartment contracts finalized Dec. 10

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) has announced that contracts for approximately 600 households moving into government-funded elderly apartments will be finalized Dec. 10. This initiative aims to provide stable housing for seniors in need. Starting Oct. 15, IAS began arranging signing sessions for residents who opted to relocate this year. Each signing session is expected to span about eight weeks – to ensure that all necessary preparations are completed. Before signing, elderly applicants must inspect their new units and collect essential equipment, emphasizing the importance of their presence during the process

