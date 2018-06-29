Severe traffic expected during San Ma Lou roadworks

The Transport Bureau (DSAT) expects San Ma Lou’s traffic to be heavily affected by roadworks which will start tomorrow and end on August 31.

The DSAT stated that the traffic condition will become “very serious” because route changes for both buses and private cars will lead to traffic jams at multiple points.

According to the DSAT, bus services will be severely affected. There are currently 13 day buses and two night buses running through Av. do Infante Dom Henrique, San Ma Lou and Av. da Praia Grande.

These bus routes are used by a total of 160,000 passengers on a daily basis and approximately 1,200 vehicles.

The length of each bus journey is projected to increase by about 20 to 30 minutes.

The number of locations where traffic jams might arise will increase from one to four, with the number of busy roads increasing from three to six.

Journey times along Av. do Dr. Rodrigo Rodrigues, Praça de Jorge Alvares, and the Inner Harbor are expected to increase as well.

The DSAT will arrange two additional bus routes, 26A and 26AT, in addition to a free shuttle bus identified as 88T.

