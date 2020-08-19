Typhoon signal 10 hoisted at 5am

Weather Bureau update:

Typhoon Higos is moving in a northwest direction and is forecasted to make landfall at the coast between Zhuhai and Yangjiang during morning. Higos will come closest to Macau in the next 1-2 hours. Depending on its movement and development, if it further approaches the Pearl River Estuary, there is a possibility that SMG may issue Tropical Cyclone Signal No.10. Affected by the circulation of Higos, the wind in Macao will substantially intensify in the next few hours. It is forecasted that the wind will be strongest around early morning today, with easterly winds reaching level 8-10 with gusts. There will be frequent heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Since Higos is now very close to Macao and bring significant storm surge to Macao, the Orange Storm Surge Warning is in effect. It is forecasted that there will be severe flooding in low-lying areas between 5am and 12pm, and the highest flooding level is expected to be between 1 and 1.5 meters. The public are advised to stay in safe location and high ground, and pay close attention to the latest weather news of SMG. (MDT/SMG)