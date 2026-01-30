Six arrested in two separate drug cases after nearly 36g of meth seized

The Judiciary Police (PJ) have arrested six people in two separate drug-related cases, seizing a total of nearly 36 grams of methamphetamine with a combined black market value of about MOP109,900.

In the first case, four local men aged between 32 and 47 were arrested on suspicion of drug use and trafficking. Acting on intelligence, police intercepted two of the suspects on the streets in the northern district late Monday into early Tuesday.

Officers seized two small packets of methamphetamine weighing 0.45 grams and 0.34 grams respectively. A further search of one suspect’s residence uncovered 0.18 grams of methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia and packaging tools.

Later on Tuesday night, police searched another unit in the same district and detained two more suspects, seizing two additional packets weighing a total of 0.97 grams, as well as drug-taking and packaging equipment.

Police said the four suspects have a history of drug abuse spanning more than 10 years, with two believed to be involved in drug trafficking.

In a separate case, police dismantled a drug trafficking group involving two Indonesian nationals and one local woman, seizing 34.34 grams of methamphetamine. PJ yesterday said investigations are ongoing to trace the source of the drugs.

HKD3 million casino investment scam

A 44-year-old woman from mainland China has been arrested on suspicion of defrauding a friend of HK$3.04 million by claiming she could facilitate high-return investments related to casino businesses.

The PJ said that the victim was employed as a VIP driver at a casino in 2023 and became acquainted with the suspect through frequent work-related contact.

The two later developed a friendship and remained in touch. In October 2024, the suspect allegedly told the victim she had access to a “zero-risk” investment opportunity, promising monthly profits of HKD5,000 for every HKD100,000 invested.

Believing the claims, the victim initially transferred HKD1.26 million as investment capital. The suspect later cited cash flow needs and persuaded the victim to make further payments, which amounted to an additional HKD1.78 million.

However, the suspect repeatedly delayed paying any returns and eventually refused to return the principal. In November 2025, the victim reported the case to the Public Prosecutions Office through a lawyer.

Following an investigation, the PJ yesterday said they intercepted the suspect at a casino in Cotai yesterday afternoon. Police said most of the funds involved had allegedly been lost through gambling.

Hong Kong Customs busts smuggling case

Hong Kong Customs has uncovered a smuggling case involving an inland vessel bound for Macau, seizing suspected contraband goods with an estimated market value of HKD6 million.

The items included suspected pharmaceutical products, cosmetic injectables, tobacco products, e-cigarette pods, watches, mobile phones, tablet computers and branded clothing.

According to the neighboring region’s customs, the operation took place last week when officers intercepted the vessel in waters off Lamma Island. During the inspection, a large quantity of suspected smuggled goods was found on board, with some items lacking proper cargo manifests. Among the seized pharmaceutical products, some were labelled as containing Part I poisons under local regulations.

