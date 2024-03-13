Six-car collision lands two in hospital

A six-car collision occurred in Taipa in yesterday afternoon, injuring the two people. Authorities suspect a vehicle failed to brake properly. The fire department said a 23-year-old male motorcycle driver suffered abrasions and bleeding on his nose and was sent to the public hospital, while another 66-year-old woman, riding a tour bus suffered contusions on both knees and was sent to Kiang Wu Hospital in Taipa. Both are conscious and stable in hospital. The collision involved a tour bus, a motorcycle and four private cars.

