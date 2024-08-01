Slaughterhouse concession renewed

The concession agreement governing the operation of Macau Slaughter House Ltd. has been extended for an additional five years. As per a notification from the Financial Services Bureau, the concession awarded by the SAR to the slaughterhouse is currently in effect and will remain so until June 4, 2029. This renewal follows two years after the initial contract was signed, which has now undergone revisions. The company is required to pay a land rent of 411,750 patacas. Furthermore, the government has indicated it “will not authorize any loans” that the slaughterhouse may seek; however, it may provide subsidies “as financial assistance.”

