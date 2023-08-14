SME loans down 15%

In the first half of 2023, Macau banks approved the new SME credit limit totaling MOP6.4 billion, down 15.4% from the second half of 2022, according to data from the Monetary Authority of Macao. Compared to the previous survey period, outstanding SME loans to “manufacturing industries” and “restaurants, hotels and similar” increased 5.2% and 2.6%, respectively, whereas those loans to “construction and public works” and “wholesale and retail trade” sectors both decreased by 1.4%. At end-June 2023, the outstanding balance of delinquent SME loans was MOP1.2 billion.

Related