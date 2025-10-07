Snowstorm traps hundreds of hikers on Mount Everest during national holiday

Rescuers were helping hundreds of hikers trapped by heavy snow at tourist campsites on a slope of Mount Everest in Tibet, Chinese state media said.

About 350 hikers had reached a meeting point in Tingri country and rescuers were in contact with another 200, state broadcaster CCTV said late Sunday. There was no immediate update on rescue efforts yesterday.

The hikers were trapped at an elevation of more than 4,900 meters (16,000 feet), according to an earlier report from Jimu News, a Chinese online site. Mount Everest is about 8,850 meters (29,000 feet) tall.

A hiker who rushed to descend before snow blocked the way told Jimu News that others still on the mountain told him the snow was 1 meter (3 feet) deep and had crushed tents.

Hundreds of rescuers headed up the mountain Sunday to clear paths so that trapped people could come down, the Jimu report said. A video shot by a villager showed a long line of people with horses and oxen moving up a winding path in the snow.

The snowstorm struck during a weeklong national holiday in China, when many travel at home and abroad.

In another mountainous region in western China, one hiker died of hypothermia and altitude sickness and 137 others were evacuated in the north part of Qinghai province, CCTV said yesterday.

The search in an area in Menyuan county with an average altitude of more than 4,000 meters (13,100 feet) was complicated by the terrain, unpredictable weather and continuous snowfall, a CCTV online report said.

Mount Everest, known as Mount Qomolangma in Chinese, straddles the border between China and Nepal.

Climbers attempt to scale the world’s tallest peak from base camps in both countries. The base camp for climbers is separate from the tourist camp where hikers were trapped by the snowfall.

A strong earthquake killed at least 126 people in the same area in January.

The Chinese side of Everest is in Tibet. MDT/AP

Rescuers in India search for missing after landslides kill 24 in Darjeeling region

Rescuers were scouring India’s northeastern tea-growing hill district of Darjeeling yesterday for those reported missing a day after landslides triggered by heavy downpours killed at least 24 people, officials said.

Teams of Indian army personnel and members of the disaster response force were searching for people who are feared trapped under debris, said Udayan Guha, West Bengal state development minister.

Downpours and road damage hampered efforts to reach several affected villages, officials said. Television news showed rescue workers using earth movers to clear the debris.

Landslides triggered by intense rains destroyed homes and infrastructure and left hundreds of tourists stranded in Darjeeling over the weekend. Rainfall also caused two iron bridges to collapse, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X.

India’s weather department has forecast heavy rainfall in the region to last until today.

On Sunday, at least 44 people were killed in Nepal due to mudslides and flooding triggered by severe rainfall. The victims included at least 37 people in the eastern mountain district of Illam, where whole villages were swept away by landslides.

The weekend’s heavy rainfall arrived at the end of Nepal’s monsoon season, which usually begins in June and ends by mid-September. It also left parts of the capital, Kathmandu, flooded and caused the cancellation of all domestic flights on Saturday.

Cloudbursts, floods and landslides have caused significant loss of life and property in recent months across India. Flash floods swept away an entire village in the northern state of Uttarakhand in August.

Extreme rains this year have caused flooding and landslides across the South Asian region, which includes India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives and Nepal.

Experts say human-caused climate change is intensifying South Asia’s monsoons, which traditionally run from June to September and again from October to December. The rains, once predictable, now arrive in erratic bursts that dump extreme amounts of water in short periods, followed by dry spells. MDT/AP

