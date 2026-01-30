Sushi as Art Form 

Last week, MDT had the pleasure of meeting Master Chef Masaaki Miyakawa, one of only six sushi masters in the world to have attained three Michelin stars, who opened his first restaurant outside of Japan with Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa at Galaxy Macau, which is awarded one Michelin star in its first year of opening. Serving traditional, premium Edomae-style sushi, Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa offers omakase menus elevated by the world’s finest seasonal ingredients, as well as directly from legacy growers and family fishermen in Japan and globally. Prepared by a team of sushi chefs with 98 years of experience expertly trained under Miyakawa, served in serene and minimalist surroundings, Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa takes Edomae sushi to a new level of quality and authenticity.

Sushi is the embodiment of Japanese cultural values and its revered gastronomic traditions. It is an expression of precision, finesse and artistry. The saying “three years to master rice, eight years to perfect sushi” rings true, as it takes many years for a chef to hone the necessary skills to create sushi with just two or three deft movements.

Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa prides itself on its authenticity, and this is also reflected in the sophisticated design of the restaurant, which is built upon the principles of wabi-sabi—the Japanese art of finding beauty in natural simplicity. This ethos underpins the choice of the natural materials that greet guests as they enter, such as Hinoki cypress wood. The restaurant’s pared-back, minimalist design places the focus squarely on the dining experience, and the reverential interaction between the sushi master behind the counter and the guest before him is a key element of omakase sushi.

Any evening at such a venue would be full of delightful surprises for the senses, but for MDT the highlight was Shimane Black Abalone with Liver Sauce, signature dish from Miyakawa’s three-Michelin-starred restaurant in Sapporo. Using black abalone from Shimane Prefecture caught by Miyagawa’s most trusted fisherman, the abalone is fed with kombu to enlarge its liver, before being slow-cooked with water, sake, and kombu algae. Slow-cooked for three hours and served with a luxurious sauce made from abalone broth and liver, this unforgettable creation epitomises the chef’s commitment to honouring the essence of each ingredient.

