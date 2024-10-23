Social Welfare Bureau launches renewed website

The Social Welfare Bureau yesterday launched a new version of its website. The new page is in line with the continuing works related to the promotion of the e-government offering more services via the Internet. The renewed website provides a more user-friendly browsing experience, especially for the elderly and people with disabilities. With the updated design, the screen automatically adapts to different browsing devices, such as mobile phones or computers. The website includes various categories, a map of service locations, and social service facilities for citizens to obtain the required information more conveniently. Service shortcuts have also been added, which help users to quickly browse commonly queried items such as pension, disability allowance, and assistance funds, and make inquiries about life certificate information.

