Some parks to see extended hours for Mid-Autumn

The opening hours of some local parks will be extended to cater to the public’s enjoyment of the Mid-Autumn Festival, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) announced yesterday.

In response to traditions and people’s habits of viewing the moon on Mid-Autumn evening, the IAM explained that some parks will be opened until 1 a.m. from Sept. 29 to 30. The parks’ opening times remain unchanged.

The affected parks are Flora Garden, Camões Garden, Lou Lim Ieok Garden, Montanha Russa Garden, Infantil do Chunambeiro Park, Comendador Ho Yin Garden, ZAPE Arts Garden (the section from Sands Macao to Rua de Cantão), the podium garden of Mong Tak Building, Taipa Central Park, the podium garden of Lakeside Building, Flower City Garden, Hac-Sa Park, Seac Pai Van Park and Palm Park (One Oasis).

The IAM has also reminded the public to protect the environment and comply with safety and hygiene practices. As candlelit lanterns are a traditional festival element, the IAM has reminded people not to burn wax in tin cans as it may raise safety concerns. Installations should be viewed from a safe distance to avoid accidents.

The public has also been reminded to clean up after themselves.

The Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) has announced this year’s campaign of collecting used mooncake packaging will run from this Friday to Oct. 16.

It added that over 1,000 collection points will be established for the public’s convenience. Moreover, the bureau pledged the collected packaging will be recycled. AL