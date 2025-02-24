The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, O Lam, has announced an extensive survey to assess the condition of local senior citizens. In response to an inquiry from lawmaker Song Pek Kei at the Legislative Assembly late last week, O Lam revealed that the Social Welfare Bureau would conduct the survey.
O Lam also noted that the survey results would help clarify the needs of older people in Macau, which will be considered when developing new, more targeted policies.
Briefs
Song Pek Kei: Seniors’ condition
The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, O Lam, has announced an extensive survey to assess the condition of local senior citizens. In response to an inquiry from lawmaker Song Pek Kei at the Legislative Assembly late last week, O Lam revealed that the Social Welfare Bureau would conduct the survey.
Categories Macau
No Comments