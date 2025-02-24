Song Pek Kei: Seniors’ condition

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, O Lam, has announced an extensive survey to assess the condition of local senior citizens. In response to an inquiry from lawmaker Song Pek Kei at the Legislative Assembly late last week, O Lam revealed that the Social Welfare Bureau would conduct the survey.

O Lam also noted that the survey results would help clarify the needs of older people in Macau, which will be considered when developing new, more targeted policies.

