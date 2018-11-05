Sports | Badminton finals: Korean team performs well

The Macau Open Badminton finals were played yesterday at the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion. Veteran Korean player Lee Hyun-il was the winner of the men’s singles, beating Chinese qualifier Zhou Zeqi in two matches (21-9, 21-19). In the women’s singles, top seed Canadian player Michelle Li defeated Chinese Han Yue (23-25, 21-17, 21-15).

The men’s doubles final was an all-Korean affair, with Lee Yong Dae and Kim Gi Jung (Taiwan) beating their compatriots Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol in three matches (17-21, 21-13 21-19). In the women’s doubles competition, the Malaysian pair Vivian Hoo and Yap Cheng Wen surprisingly won against the Japanese pair Misato Aratama and Akane Watanabe (21-15 22-20).

The Hong Kong team dominated the mixed doubles, placing two pairs in the finals. The winners were Tang Chung Man and Tse Ying Suet (21-14, 21-15).

The tournament has been held annually since 2006 and was organized by the Badminton Federation of Macau. It had a total prize of USD150,000.

