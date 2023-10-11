Sports Bureau yet to disclose plans for Macao Dome use

The director of Sports was unable to provide a clear roadmap to encourage utilization of the Macao East Asian Games Dome for major sporting events in his response to lawmaker José Pereira Coutinho’s written inquiry.

Coutinho requested director of Sports Pun Weng Kun to provide details on specific measures that his bureau would implement to encourage use of the dome for major sporting events, including international events. The dome includes two convention and exhibition halls, an auditorium and an arena.

In response, the official said, “In the future, the Sports Bureau (ID) will continue to leverage the multifunctional characteristics of the dome to provide leisure and sports training spaces for more residents and sporting associations, and serve as a suitable venue for major events or activities of public interest.”

The dome was previously briefly used as an ice-skating rink, and Coutinho asked why this had been discontinued. In response, Pun explained that the dome was not designed for this purpose, and that it had sustained damage during this period.

The government previously announced plans to build a dedicated ice-skating rink to promote sports that require this facility. The local ice hockey team, for example, has been relying on the private Future Bright ice-skating rink for practice.

Pun added that the planned dedicated venue will also enhance tourism. However, the details have yet to be confirmed.

Nonetheless, Pun stated that his bureau would carefully evaluate and coordinate the construction and operation of the proposed venue.