Sports seminar connects Beijing to Lisbon

A sports science seminar held over the weekend gathered together over 300 participants, including coaches, physical education teachers, athletes, and local and foreign sports agents.

The event was organized by the Sports Bureau (ID) in collaboration with the Beijing Sport University and the School of Human Kinetics – Technical University of Lisbon. It took place at the Exhibition Center at Macau Fisherman’s Wharf.

The seminar featured guest speakers from both universities who were specialists in the fields of Human Kinetics, Sports Psychology, Anti-doping, Sports Medicine, Strength Training and Sports Nutrition.

The ID said that the seminar was a success and facilitated the strengthening of exchange between China and Portugal in the area of sports, contributing also to the reputation of Macau as a World Tourism and Leisure Center.

The seminar also provided the opportunity for the exchange of ideas, opinions and knowledge between Portuguese and Chinese experts on the new practices of sports science, future development of training, the provision of support to athletes, and raising the level of competitiveness.

