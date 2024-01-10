SSM: City enters peak influenza season

Data from the Health Bureau (SSM) indicates that Macau has entered its peak influenza season.

The average daily number of emergency visits at the public hospital in the past week was 1,029, an increase of about 14% from two weeks prior. As of Sunday, 158,000 people have been vaccinated, an increase of nearly 30% compared with the same period last year. The SSM recorded one death from influenza earlier this month, where a 45-year-old male patient died of severe pneumonia due to influenza B infection.