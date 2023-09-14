SSM holds fourth briefing on alcohol law with resort operators

The Health Bureau has held a fourth briefing targeting local resort operators regarding the edible alcohol law. At the briefing, bureau representatives explained the definition of different terms in the law, as well as restrictions on the sale, provision and consumption of alcoholic beverages. Details such as preventing youths from obtaining alcoholic drinks, the responsibilities of venues and the labeling of drinks, were also covered. Operators expressed their concerns about serving drinks at buffets, warning statements on menus, room service, in-room minibars and major events, among other topics.

Related