SSM launches new platform for training of medical practitioners

Health Bureau (SSM), Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau (ISAF) and the Medical Professional Committee have jointly established a new e-platform to more easily facilitate Continuing Professional Development (CPD) for medical practitioners. The e-platform allows 18 types of medical practitioners licensed by SSM to track and register their CPD activities, as well as access and query the list of legitimate activity operators and sign up for training. Future development phases will allow operators to seek approval for their activities and offer e-learning opportunities.

Related