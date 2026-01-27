St. Paul’s restoration nears completion as ‘Peace Dove’ statue remains unfinished

The Ruins of St. Paul’s, a World Heritage Site and historic landmark in Macau, is undergoing restoration, with the overseeing restorer reporting that the second and third phases are nearing completion, though the “Peace Dove” statue still needs further work.

The seven bronze statues at the Ruins of St. Paul’s have undergone phased restoration and maintenance since last year, as the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) revealed that the statues have suffered long-term exposure to sun and rain, corrosion from acidic rainfall, and rust from bird droppings.

The bureau noted that the restoration process combines scientific testing with historical research to clarify the statues’ craftsmanship and damage mechanisms, establishing a foundation for future cultural heritage preservation.

The restoration of the Virgin Mary statue was completed in June last year. The second phase, initially scheduled for the latter half of 2025, aimed to restore the four statues on the second tier; however, the discovery of fine cracks on the two left-side statues necessitated further study of the damage and restoration plan.

Due to the peak tourist season, this work has now been rescheduled for the first quarter of this year.

The restoration project for the Ruins of St. Paul’s and its bronze statues is being conducted by the Center for Preservation and Transmission of Cultural Heritage of the Palace Museum in Macao. In a recent media interview, architectural heritage restoration specialist and University of Macau (UM) research assistant professor Ip Kin Hong highlighted that the Peace Dove bronze statue atop the ruins is in poor condition.

While the second phase of restoration work on the site’s bronze statues is nearing completion, the statue’s elevated position, combined with safety requirements amid heavy foot traffic and its more severe damage, means that related work must be completed by mid-next month.

According to Ip, the Peace Dove statue currently requires in-depth research into its metallic properties before the appropriate restoration materials can be determined.

She noted that modern bronze casting materials and techniques differ significantly from those used over four centuries ago, making it challenging to restore the original craftsmanship, preserve the statue’s authentic appearance, and present it effectively.

This process necessitates collaboration among professionals from various countries and disciplines.

However, she emphasized that the conservation techniques applied to the Ruins of St. Paul’s bronze statues adhere to the same fundamental framework as previous approaches, with the main difference being the extensive use of specialized instruments for testing, auxiliary analysis, and comprehensive restoration.

In accordance with the bureau’s schedule for the second phase of restoration work, the bronze statues at the Ruins of St. Paul’s are expected to be fully restored by February 9.

