Xia Baolong urges SAR lawmakers to embed executive-led model

Xia Baolong, China’s top official on Hong Kong and Macau affairs, called on lawmakers from the two special administrative regions to fully support their SAR governments and law-based governance through constructive input, emphasizing that the executive-led model is key to better administration.

Speaking Monday at a seminar in Beijing hosted by the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies, Xia, director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, declared the executive-led system “an essential principle in the political system of the SARs”and “the institutional guarantee for the comprehensive and accurate implementation of ‘One country, two systems.’”

With new-term legislatures elected last year in both SARs, Xia urged lawmakers to “deepen their patriotic commitment,” show initiative in reform and development, dedicate themselves to public service, participate diligently in legislative affairs, and project a respectable public profile.”

He stated that when President Xi Jinping listened to reports from the Chief Executives (CEs) of the Hong Kong and Macao SARs, he explicitly required the governments of both regions to “adhere to and improve executive-led governance” in “every facet of their governance” and pursue a “highly efficient, results-driven” administration that renews methods, leverages legal powers for reform, breaks entrenched interests, and aligns with the 15th Five-Year Plan.

Statutory bodies, advisory organizations, think tanks, district councils, and social groups must deploy professional capabilities and fulfill supporting roles, Xia added.

Hong Kong media reports quoted lawmaker and Basic Law committee member Priscilla Leung Mei-fun as saying after the meeting that Xia stressed the central authorities’ strong emphasis on the executive-led system and its ties to the Constitution.

Leung noted that although the Hong Kong Basic Law does not explicitly mention “executive-led,” she said Xia described it as the most important constitutional design of ‘One country, two systems.’ NS

