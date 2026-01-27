Gov’t says employers ‘do not intentionally violate the law’ as illegal work cases rise

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) revealed that 668 non-residents were found working illegally in Macau last year.

However, officials noted that “the majority of employers do not intentionally violate the law.”

At a press conference yesterday addressing the crackdown on illegal employment, the Timesquestioned the bureau’s decision to share information through a press conference rather than solely through press releases, as in the past, and also sought clarification on the severity of online illegal work and whether the situation is manageable.

In response, Chan Chon U, vice director of the bureau, explained that sharing such information enhances public awareness and understanding of the law.

“As we enter the new year, we see this as an opportune moment to disseminate legal knowledge through the media, thereby improving public legal awareness,” he said.

Regarding enforcement practices, Chan noted that most employers in Macau do not intentionally violate the law, as their understanding of legal requirements is often unclear. The government aims to assist employers in better understanding Macau’s laws and regulations through various channels.

“Through these efforts, the bureau hopes to fundamentally enhance employers’ awareness of legal procedures, thereby reducing instances of illegal employment,” he added.

The press conference concluded in under half an hour, during which authorities announced inspection findings and administrative penalty cases from 2024 and 2025.

A press release revealed that from January to December last year, the bureau conducted a total of 683 inspections, including 491 independent and 192 joint inspections.

Among these, 62 inspections specifically targeted drivers. Administrative penalties were imposed on 668 individuals for confirmed illegal work activities, including “job-hopping,” “cross-sector work,” “non-resident self-employment,” and “unregistered work,” resulting in fines totaling MOP6,087,500.

Notably, 157 individuals were penalized for confirmed illegal driving activities, with total fines amounting to MOP982,500.

In comparison, during the same period the previous year, the bureau conducted 576 inspections, comprising 484 independent and 92 joint inspections, with 65 of those inspections targeting drivers. Administrative penalties were imposed on 616 individuals for similar illegal work activities, with total fines reaching MOP6,032,500.

Of these, 159 individuals faced penalties for illegal driving, amounting to MOP1,132,500.

The figures suggest a potential increase in illegal work cases, with 52 additional cases recorded compared to the previous year, the Times observed.

According to the bureau, administrative penalties were imposed on 668 individuals last year for confirmed illegal employment, primarily in the wholesale and retail sectors.

The bureau also highlighted its awareness of numerous posts on mainland China social media platforms promoting services for photography or filming-related work in Macau. In response to these online advertisements, the bureau emphasized its commitment to daily proactive monitoring of such platforms.

Chan said, “Because we know there are many such advertisements on online platforms now, we proactively monitor these platforms daily. We conduct detailed investigations and monitoring based on information received in real time, and we will continue this effort.”

He added that authorities would collaborate with relevant departments to carry out on-site monitoring at events or implement preventive measures before such events occur, depending on the actual circumstances. “The bureau’s focus remains on ensuring compliance and maintaining public safety in light of potential illegal activities,” he said.

The authorities reaffirmed that employers who hire illegal workers will face criminal liability. For non-local workers who violate their employment terms, penalties will be applied based on the severity of each case. In serious instances that cause significant harm or infringe upon rights, additional sanctions may be enforced.

The most severe consequences include the complete revocation of the employer’s non-local worker permit, along with a ban on reapplying for such permits for a period ranging from six months to two years.

Additionally, non-residents providing labor in Macau as unauthorized employees are committing an administrative violation, which carries a maximum fine of MOP10,000 and may also result in the revocation of their stay permit.

While acknowledging that some illegal work activities are covert, making it difficult to identify violators – especially since many perpetrators enter Macau as tourists – the bureau noted that these activities range from renovation projects in private homes to work related to conventions and exhibitions, as well as non-residents involved in filming or makeup work.

To address this issue, the bureau encourages the public to report any suspicious activities and has provided clear methods for doing so, including details about specific locations and, ideally, the times when suspected illegal work activities occur.

Meanwhile, just yesterday, prior to the press conference, the bureau conducted inspections targeting illegal employment. During identity checks on drivers of 122 vehicles, two suspected illegal drivers were identified.

