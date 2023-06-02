Stalls for Lai Chi Vun Shipyards open for submission

In order to enrich the cultural tourism and leisure experience of the public and tourists, the Cultural Affairs Bureau plans to set up a featured market in the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards between Fridays and Sundays, as well as on public holidays. The market will be launched at the end of June, and applications for stalls are open from until June 7. There will be 15 stalls set up in the shipyards, displaying and selling souvenirs with cultural features of Coloane, original products and special snacks. The market aims to “create the cultural and artistic vibe of the shipyards and enrich the exploration experiences of residents and tourists through different themes and activities of the market.”

