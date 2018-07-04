Sulu Sou resumes post as lawmaker

Lawmaker Sulu Sou officially resumed his duties yesterday, having attended the Legislative Assembly (AL) Third Standing Committee meeting.

“After 210 long and hard days, I have resumed my duty as a deputy. I will never forget how regrettable it was for me and my constituents to be deprived of our political rights. I will never forget the courage and professionalism of my lawyers. I will never forget the support of my friends and partners in the New Macau Association, as well as the confidence, encouragement and concern of many Macau citizens,” Sou wrote in a Facebook post.

“We cannot afford to wait any longer to let the citizens’ voice resound again throughout the chamber of the Legislative Assembly. It is a relief to be reinstated, but it is not something glorious. We should not be too happy because the exercise of our civil rights and freedom is under extreme and unprecedented pressure. The support of every citizen is indispensable and paramount for our cause to be an effective check on the government,” his Facebook post continues.

Sou also submitted a written inquiry urging the government to consider introducing additional ways of handling human remains, such as promession.

Additionally, Sou urged the government to explain its existing communications with the public and clarify how it intends to improve such communication, as some governmental decisions have been kept secret from the public for a period of time. JZ

