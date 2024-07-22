The domestic violence shelter operated by the Women’s General Association of Macau has seen a worrying trend emerge.

The facility’s occupancy rate has risen to 70% in the first half of the year, with most residents being women in their 40s and 50s.

“The people who encounter violence are mostly in the middle ages of 40s and 50s,” said Wong Lei Lei, the director of the Women’s General Association of Macau, as cited in a TDM report.

“So, we are now paying attention to the stress and marital status issues among middle-aged people. The reasons for most of them experiencing violence include husbands suspecting the wives of being disloyal, financial problems, or abusers having a violent temperament.”

The surge in middle-aged women seeking refuge at the shelter comes as the government grapples with the broader challenges of domestic violence.

According to official statistics, only 8.04% of cases opened by the Public Prosecutions Office (MP) regarding suspected domestic violence crimes have resulted in charges.

Over the past seven years (2017-2023), an average of 105 domestic violence cases were opened per year, with 8 resulting in formal charges.

While the MP reported a 7.63% drop in cases in 2023, the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) investigated 1,781 notifications of suspected domestic violence, with only 40 (2.25%) confirmed cases.

The worrying trends have prompted calls for increased efforts to combat and prevent domestic violence. The Women’s General Association of Macau has emphasized the need for continued follow-up by judiciary and social assistance departments to protect victims’ rights and help them escape cycles of abuse.

“This case is particularly brutal and will have serious physical and emotional consequences for the victim,” said a police spokesperson, referring to a recent high-profile domestic violence case that involved a man brutally assaulting his wife over two hours.

Experts have urged victims to seek help and report abuse, as the consequences can be severe and long-lasting.

The IAS operates a 24/7 hotline for those at risk of domestic violence, and the Women’s General Association of Macau continues its efforts to achieve “zero domestic violence” through shelter services and advocacy for improved support mechanisms.

Residents who are at risk of suffering from domestic violence are encouraged to call the IAS’ hotline at 2823 3030. The hotline is available 24 hours a day and assisted by social service professionals. Victoria Chan