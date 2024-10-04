Suspected false rape accusation leads to investigation

A 51-year-old mainland woman is suspected of falsely accusing a mainland man of rape. On Sept. 30, police received a report from public security about the alleged incident at a Cotai hotel room. Investigations revealed that the two individuals knew each other and had traveled to Macau together, sharing a hotel room. They were intimate on the day of the incident and the woman was not intoxicated. The man admitted to suggesting they spend the night together and borrowed MOP2,000 for expenses. After she demanded more money and gifts, he reported the crime, leading the police to suspect a financial dispute and false accusation.

