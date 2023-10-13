The 2nd China and Portuguese-speaking Countries Ocean Research and Education Symposium draws to a close today, bringing in scholars and experts to explore cutting-edge science, innovative theories and ecological conservation in the field. According to a statement issued by the University of Macau (UM), the symposium aims to foster exchange, cooperation, and integrated development between China and Portuguese-speaking countries. As the organizer of this year’s symposium, UM pledged it will continue to promote marine research and sustainable development.
Symposium with int’l scholars tackles ecological conservation
Categories Macau
No Comments