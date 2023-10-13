Symposium with int’l scholars tackles ecological conservation

The 2nd China and Portuguese-speaking Countries Ocean Research and Education Symposium draws to a close today, bringing in scholars and experts to explore cutting-edge science, innovative theories and ecological conservation in the field. According to a statement issued by the University of Macau (UM), the symposium aims to foster exchange, cooperation, and integrated development between China and Portuguese-speaking countries. As the organizer of this year’s symposium, UM pledged it will continue to promote marine research and sustainable development.

Related