Taipa sees third highest temperature since 1952

The Taipa Grande Station recorded 34.8 degrees Celsius yesterday, the third highest in May since 1952, according to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG).

Several districts in Macau have seen temperatures above 36 degrees Celsius, among which the highest temperature was recorded at 37 degrees Celsius at the Outer Harbour Station. According to some weather applications, the temperature stood at 36 degrees Celsius yet felt like 42 degrees Celsius due to humidity. The bureau has issued an orange hot weather alert and it is expected to be extremely hot today.