Taiwan Ministry proposes extensions of stay for some foreigners

The Ministry of the Interior (MOI) has proposed many amendments targeted at allowing foreign nationals to extend their stay in Taiwan after graduation or to care for family members who have residency in the country and who have been hospitalized with serious illness. To encourage foreign talent to work in Taiwan, those who study in the country can extend their residency for a year after graduation and another year if needed, according to the amendments. The proposed rule change would also apply if either parent is a resident of Hong Kong or Macau who has been granted residency in Taiwan.

