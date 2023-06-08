Taxi association calls for price hike

The Macau Taxi Driver Mutual Association has said that in the face of rising operating expenses, taxi rents and fuel prices, the industry has been communicating with the Transport Bureau (DSAT) to increase taxi fares, but there is no room for an increase due to the economic downturn during the pandemic. During the TDM Radio phone-in show, group chairman Kuok Leong Son said the industry hopes the issue can be discussed again and that the price range needs to have a social consensus. He said the price of oil and gas has risen in recent years and added that, as the city has been recovering, taxi fares should also be discussed. He called on authorities to issue more taxi licenses.

