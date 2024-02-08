Temperatures to drop to 9 degrees in the Lunar New Year

According to the Meteorological and Geophysics Bureau (SMG), a cold wave will continue to hit Macau, causing temperatures to gradually drop. Under the influence of the winter monsoon, the minimum temperature on Feb. 9 is expected to be around 9 degrees Celsius. The combination of high humidity, clouds and frequent rain showers will make it feel even colder. Weather forecasters predict conditions will improve on the first day of the Lunar New Year (Feb. 10), with temperatures becoming warmer and drier. It is also anticipated that the winter monsoon will gradually ease, and the weather will improve throughout the Lunar New Year period.

