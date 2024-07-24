Temperatures to reach 36 degrees 

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau has issued a yellow extreme heat warning for Macau as subtropical high pressure takes hold. Typhoon Gaemi, currently situated in the northwestern Pacific Ocean, is forecasted to impact the weather in Macau, with temperatures reaching up to 35 to 36 degrees Celsius or higher until July 26. Gaemi, positioned between the Philippines and Taiwan, is steadily intensifying and displaying a broad circulation. Meteorologists suggest that the typhoon has the potential to develop into a super typhoon.

Related