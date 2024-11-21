Temporary traffic measures for inner harbor south project

Starting Nov. 23, temporary traffic measures will be implemented as part of the Inner Harbor stormwater pumping station and sewerage phase 2 project. The project, which is nearing completion, involves the restoration of the central divider and the reopening of a two-way, four-lane carriageway on Rua do Almirante Sérgio. A section of Rua do Almirante Sérgio from Travessa da Assunção to Travessa da Prosperidade will be temporarily closed for construction. Additionally, pedestrian walkways at Rua da Praia do Manduco will be restored.

Related