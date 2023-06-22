Tender for five public housing projects in Zone A opens

The government announced yesterday via the Official Gazette that land plots B5, B7, B8, B11 and B12 in New Urban Zone A will have tenders opened for the design and construction of public housing buildings. Bids are due between September 26 and October 16, with closing dates varying by building. Located in the center of the zone, the five plots of land have a combined area totaling 51,000 square meters and are expected to hold 5,415 residential apartments. Each building will have public parking lots, as well as commercial and community facilities. Plot B5 will also be home to a public transit hub.

