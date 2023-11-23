Three job-matching sessions by month’s end

Three job-matching sessions will be organized on Nov 20. and Nov. 30, offering 308 vacancies. Organized by the Labour Affairs Bureau and the Macao Federation of Trade Unions, the Nov. 29 session targets residents seeking work as sales directors, customer service directors, administrative assistants and tour guides, among others. Also, a catering industry matching meeting will be held Nov.30, providing 163 job vacancies, followed by a high-end retail job-matching session in the afternoon, providing 20 job vacancies.

