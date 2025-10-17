Three trade fairs to launch over 30 cutting-edge products

The second China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo Macao, the 30th Macau International Trade and Investment Fair (MIF), and the Macau International Brand Franchise Expo 2025 (MFO), collectively known as the “Three Exhibitions,” will take place simultaneously at the Venetian Macao from October 22 to 25.

The event will officially begin on October 22 with the “Debut@Macau” Product Launch Conference, showcasing over 30 new products and technologies, along with electronic systems and services aimed at positioning Macau as a hub for “smart exhibitions.”

This year, the Three Exhibitions focus on creating a vibrant launch hub, bringing together leading enterprises and well-known brands from mainland China, Portuguese-speaking countries, Southeast Asia, and local industries.

The conference will feature over 30 innovative products across four key sectors, designed to encourage collaboration and engagement among participants.

The line-up includes a variety of offerings in smart technology, health and wellness, cultural creativity, and trendy toys, with a significant portion dedicated to technological advancements.

Notable products include health items developed by Thai universities and produced by a GMP-certified factory in Hengqin, a clean-energy space capsule equipped with IoT technology from Angola, and AI + AR (Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality) smart real-time translation glasses.

Additionally, the event will present the world’s first humanoid robot that has achieved recognition in the Beijing Half Marathon, alongside a fully-fledged robotic band known for its musical precision.

On October 19, a robot will make appearances in community areas such as Largo da Sé and Rua da Felicidade, engaging with residents and tourists by distributing gifts and facilitating interactive photo opportunities.

This initiative serves as a lead-up community engagement effort ahead of the exhibitions, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the Macau International Trade and Investment Fair.

In addition, the exhibitions will include various activities, such as the “Debut@Macau – Business Matching Session,” along with conferences, forums, and site visits aimed at enhancing business connections and promoting trade.

Throughout the Three Exhibitions, conferences, forums, and activities will incorporate electronic signing systems, AI simultaneous interpretation, and meeting transcription services for attendees’ convenience. Ricaela Diputado

