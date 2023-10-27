Three victims of a Macauscam syndicate back home

Three Malaysians, victims of human trafficking by a Macau scam syndicate in Peru, were rescued by the South American country’s authorities and have returned home safely, according to a report issued Malaysian media outlet Malay Mail. The trio consisted of two women and a man aged between 23 and 25. Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin said the three victims were among the 43 Malaysian citizens who were deceived into working for the Macau scam syndicate, and were rescued by Peruvian police on October 7.

Related