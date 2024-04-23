Three women defraud compatriots over false jobs

Three Filipino women have been accused of defrauding seven fellow Filipinos out of over MOP100,000 by falsely promising assistance in finding employment. One of the suspects, a Filipino woman employed as a domestic helper, has been apprehended by the police, while the other two individuals remain at large. According to investigations conducted between September and November of last year, five male and two female victims approached the three suspects in hopes of securing cleaning and security jobs in Macau. However, upon realizing the deception, the victims sought help from the police. On Sunday, law enforcement intercepted one of the suspects at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge port.

