Three workers injured in new Coloane prison construction

Three workers were injured and had to be transported to hospital after an accident on the construction site of the new Coloane prison. According to TDM, one of the three workers is a 53-year-old man, a non-resident worker, from mainland China, who lost consciousness in the accident and had to be evacuated. A pelvic fracture is suspected. The other two workers are from Macau and the mainland and also suffered injuries from the accident, following the unloading of a heavy item. The Labour Bureau Affairs has guaranteed support to the victims of the incident.

