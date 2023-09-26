TIS Hosts University Fair with 92 universities represented

The International School of Macao (TIS) yesterday hosted its annual University Fair, marking the 12th consecutive year of the event.This year’s fair featured a total of 92 well-known universities from around the world, and represents the resumption of the event in-person after three years of disruption due to Covid-19-related restrictions.

The event attracted over 500 attendees, including students from local high schools and other schools in the Greater Bay Area.

At the start of the event, the TIS High School Vice-Principal, Ryan Connolly delivered a speech emphasizing the fair’s importance in providing students with comprehensive and essential information to support their higher education aspirations.

The event also allows students to gain insights into university application procedures, degree course information, scholarship applications, visa information, details on campus life, and other critical aspects relevant to applying to their preferred universities.

This year’s fair showcased universities from the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Spain, France, and Switzerland, as well as the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau. Among the participating institutions were more than a dozen of the world’s top 100 universities, such as the University of Toronto, the Arts University Bournemouth, the University of Sydney, and Bard College in the United States.

Macau universities were also among the represented institutions.