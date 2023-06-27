Top Chinese artistic swimmers perform in Macau

Leading Chinese artistic swimmers, including Shi Haoyu and Cheng Wentao, showcased their skills here during a three-day event that wrapped up on Sunday. The event featured performances from the Chinese national team and squads from Beijing and Sichuan Province. Artistic swimmers from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau also participated in a competition. Lai Pak Leng, president of the China Macao General Swimming Association and co-organizer of the event, said the performances provided an opportunity for the Macau public to gain a deeper understanding of artistic swimming, infusing energy into Macau’s sporting circles.

