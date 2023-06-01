Topography Course to be offered

This September, the School of Topography and Land Survey of Macao will offer a general course on topography. The course will cover foundational theories and practical knowledge in surveying and mapping. The course will introduce cutting-edge techniques. Students should expect to learn knowledge and skills in topography and the ability to work professionally in the area in the future. In the 40 years of the school’s history, there have been 13 editions of the course, which have nurtured nearly 300 graduates.

Related