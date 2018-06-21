Tourism | MGTO attends UNWTO meeting in Fiji

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) attended the 30th joint meeting of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Commissions for East Asia and Pacific, and for South Asia in Fiji.

The three-day event, which ended yesterday, has gathered 87 top tourism officials and representatives from 24 countries and provinces across the region.

MGTO noted in a statement that its deputy director, Cheng Wai Tong, together with the Head of Communication and External Relations Department of MGTO, Kathy Iong, represented the office.

Named “Regional Seminar on Climate Change, Biodiversity & Sustainable Tourism Development”, the program of the one-day seminar included a high level dialogue among tourism leaders on “How to Address the Issue of Climate Change in Tourism Development” in the Asia Pacific region, followed by technical presentations on UNWTO projects on biodiversity protection and sustainable tourism, along with panel discussions.

On Tuesday participants gathered together for the 30th CAP-CSA joint meeting, with the agenda including reports on the implementation of the program of work and regional activities conducted over the past year.

UNWTO’s secretary-general, Zurab Pololikashvili, will also present his review of major tourism trends for 2017-2018, as well as UNWTO’s management vision and priorities ahead, namely how to move towards United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, making tourism smarter, more competitive and more responsible.

Several UNWTO committees will also review their activities during the meeting, including the Committee on Tourism and Competitiveness, and the Committee on Statistics and Tourism Satellite Account, of which “Macau, China” is the

current representative for the Associate Members of the organization.



