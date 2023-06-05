Tourism roadshow kicks off in Thailand

In order to attract more international tourists to Macau, the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has kicked off its “Experience Macau, Unlimited” mega roadshow in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 2. The three-day event, which is the first large-scale international roadshow of its kind in Asia organized by MGTO since the pandemic, features numerous interactive games and workshops. As Thailand reached the top 10 bracket for visitor source markets in Macau, MGTO joined with many airlines to provide special discounts at the roadshow, such as a buy-one-get-one-free offer for Hong Kong-Macau shuttle bus and ferry tickets.

