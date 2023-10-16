Tourist price index up 22% in Q3

The Macau SAR’s Tourist Price Index (TPI) for the third quarter increased 22.22% year-on-year to 141.16, according to the latest report from the Statistics and Census Service. The report showed that the quarterly increase was mainly attributable to higher hotel room rates, rising costs for restaurant services and higher jewelry prices. The price index of accommodation soared 180% year-on-year. Price indices of entertainment and cultural activities, and clothing and footwear increased 17.01% and 4.9% respectively. Higher hotel room rates pushed up the price index of accommodation by 14.87% quarter-to-quarter.

