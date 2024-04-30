Trade down 7% in Q1

External merchandise trade totaled MOP35.89 billion in the first quarter of 2024, down 7% compared to the same period last year (MOP38.60 billion), according to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). The total value of merchandise exports grew 4.5% year-on-year to MOP3.29 billion, while imports dropped 8.1% year-on-year to MOP32.60 billion. Analyzed by destination, merchandise exports to the Belt and Road Countries (MOP166 million) and the EU (MOP63 million) increased 39.6% and 133.4% respectively year-on-year in the first quarter.

