Trade union bill to be voted on in AL this month

The Second Standing Committee has concluded discussions on the trade union bill, aiming to submit it to the Legislative Assembly for detailed review and voting this month. The bill will regulate the formation and registration of trade unions and trade union federations, and clarify that the purpose of trade unions must be to safeguard and promote the labor rights and interests of employees. The committee noted that there are 459 existing employee associations in Macau, and the bill will take effect on March 31 next year.

Related