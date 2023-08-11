Trade union reports social media account theft to police

The Judiciary Police (PJ) has announced that a local trade union reported a suspected social media identity theft, in which a lucky draw was run without the union’s consent.

The police disclosed that on Aug. 7, a local trade union notified them of the matter. The union told the police that one of its social media pages had been stolen or replaced by an impostor page. The impostor page announced that on Aug. 1, details of a lucky draw would be released.

The post has generated many replies, which is the way to enter the lucky draw. The impostor page later picked “winners” from the list of commenters, and asked them to follow a link to a website, which presented the same information about the same lucky draw.

The union approached the police to report the case. It suspected that its page had been stolen and its website on the page’s information page replaced by an address to an unknown but fraudulent website.

No suspect has been identified, but the case was referred to the investigation division of the police.

Separately, four days ago Wynn Resorts Macau, S.A made an announcement on its social media claiming that a page impersonating the resort operator had been discovered. AL